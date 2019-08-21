Mobile County officials table I-10 toll vote, will hold special meeting in October

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Metropolitan Planning Organization on Wednesday decided to temporarily table any action on a possible toll over the Mobile River.

The board voted to hold a special meeting in October after Governor Kay Ivey holds her meeting with the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority.

The toll plan was up for discussion as part of a Transportation Infrastructure Plan (TIP) being submitted to ALDOT.

The TIP, minus the section involving the toll, was approved by the board.

The toll proposal for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project calls for a $6 one-way toll, as well as a $90 monthly option.

The proposal has sparked plenty of backlash in the community, including the Block the Mobile Bayway Toll Facebook group, which has more than 52,000 members.

