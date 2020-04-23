Mobile nursing home has two more COVID-19 deaths

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crowne Health Care released its newest numbers of cases and deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 22.

The numbers show two additional deaths since the last update on Saturday, April 18.

As of April 22, Crowne Health Care reports it has 20 residents in the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 24 positive residents in local hospitals. Crowne reports 48 employees have tested positive and three who are hospitalized.

Crowne reports a total of 12 COVID-19 related deaths. The number is made up of 11 residents and one employee.

The facility will be deep cleaned by the specialized unit from the Alabama National Guard on Friday morning.

