MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile neighborhood has installed security cameras with license plate reading capabilities to catch criminals as they enter the neighborhood.

Residents of the Marchfield neighborhood voted unanimously to install the cameras that capture every single car and pedestrian, even if they’re just passing the subdivision.

“We can provide the Mobile Police with the added tools that they need to help us catch criminals that come into our neighborhood,” said Dirk Young, neighborhood spokesman.

Young said the cameras, installed on Friday, run the license plates on cars as they enter the neighborhood, and if a plate is flagged to belong to a wanted suspect, the Mobile Police Department gets an alert of that vehicle’s whereabouts.

Thanks to data provided to the police department through modern technology, John Murphy, who installed the cameras, said police can capture criminals much quicker than they were able to in the past.

“If somebody is breaking into vehicles, or they’re burglarizing stores or anything, they’re going to continue to do that; it’s not just a one-time thing,” Murphy said. “If we can get them off the road somewhere within a day or two, you’re making a big difference and a big impact on other crimes.”

Murphy said this is made possible through ‘Project Shield,’ a joint effort between police and voluntary members of the public that grant the police department access to their cameras. Cameras tied into Project Shield include doorbells, school, business, and exterior cameras.

The data gathered from these cameras and intelligence provided by other technology allow police to create a crime forecasting model. Those models, according to Sgt. Benjamin Towarnyckj, allow police to create hotspots where crime is predicted to happen.

“Some of the crime statistics that we come up with from Project Shield also help with identifying those locations,” Towarnyckj said.

Towarnyckj estimated that tens of thousands of cameras among 500 clients across the city are tied to Project Shield.

Towarnyckj said MPD only taps into the cameras when an active crime occurs or to gather digital evidence of an investigation.

Rather than going to the scene to ask for footage, Project Shield allows investigators to view footage from their office.

To sign up for Project Shield, visit the Mobile Police Department’s website.