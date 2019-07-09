Mobile native, sailor making music on the high seas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman David Lau, from Mobile is part of aircraft carrier crew in the Arabian Sea. But he’s also spending some time making music on the high seas. The U.S. Navy sent News 5 a picture of the officer playing guitar at a church service on the USS Abraham Lincoln. Serving his country and serving God.

Here’s the unedited news release:

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman David Lau, from Mobile, Ala., plays the guitar during a church service held in the forecastle of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. With Abraham Lincoln as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group 12 (CSG 12), Destroyer Squadron 2 (DESRON 2), USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) and Carrier Air Wing 7 (CVW 7). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tristan Kyle Labuguen/Released)