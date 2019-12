This is a 2019 photo of AJ McCarron of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Tuesday, May 14, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON (WKRG) — Mobile native AJ McMcarron is starting quarterback for the Houston Texans today in their game against the Tennesee Titans.

McCarron played football for St. Paul’s Episcopal School before committing to the University of Alabama. He won two championships with the Crimson Tide.

After college, he was drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014.