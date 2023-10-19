MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile NAACP Branch spoke out against the Mobile Police Department days after a cell phone video showed a uniformed MPD officer body-slamming a 16-year-old girl to the ground.

Robert Clopton, President of the Mobile NAACP, said in a statement that he is ‘deeply troubled and disturbed’ by the contents of the video.

“The Branch is demanding a thorough investigation and justice in this case and all violent acts of this nature especially when they are perpetuated upon a youth by an adult who’s sworn to Protect and Serve,” Clopton said. “This is totally unacceptable.”

The girl’s mother, Brittney Pettaway, said the incident began with an argument between a school administrator and the girl. She said she was on the phone with her daughter as she was crying before the line disconnected. She said she later received the news of what happened to her daughter from another parent who witnessed the entire incident.

The actions of the officer were questioned by experts and city leaders alike, who said the officer displayed an ‘excessive use of force.’

However, the officer has been placed on administrative duty.

That, Clopton said in his statement, is unacceptable.

“Trained and knowledgeable members of law enforcement involved in acts of this nature will be placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the resolution of their investigations,” Clopton said.

This video comes days after another video surfaced of a uniformed MPD officer hitting a man in handcuffs. City leaders and formal complaints filed by the officer involved said the suspect, Beezer Dubose Jr., grabbed the officer in the groin, causing physical pain.

Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber said that based on preliminary evidence, the hitting could have been justified.

However, Clopton demanded MPD “revisit its training and certification on de-escalation and apprehension.”