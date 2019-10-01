Mobile murder victim’s family pleads for justice

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother is pleading for justice after her son was gunned down over the weekend. 22-year-old Deaundra Quinne was shot and killed on Charmaine Circle East Sunday morning.

Quinne’s mom says his girlfriend lives at the home where he was killed. His girlfriend called him to come over that morning, according to Quinne’s mother.

“I kept telling him not to go back down there,” said Jackie Quinnie. “Something is not right about this situation. Something is not right.”

This is the second time in four years Jackie Quinnie is burying a son because of violence. In 2016 her other son Angelo was stabbed to death on Clover Leaf Circle. That case went unsolved.

She hope’s Deaundra’s case is different. “Get some justice. Don’t just put it on the fire and let it go,” Quinne said.”

Mobile Police questioned someone on Sunday, but at this point no arrests have been made.

