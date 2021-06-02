Mobile MPO approves I-10 truck bridge plan

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization confirms the Mobile MPO approved adding phase one of the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project to the Envision 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan.

Phase one includes restriping the Bayway so that it is three lanes in each direction as well as the new truck bridge.

In the 32 pages detailing possible plans for the future Bayway, the plan talks about funding.

There’s a toll being considered for the proposed truck bridge, but the amendment states the truck toll would be less than half of the $15 charge previously proposed. All drivers could use the truck bridge if they pay a fee. The amendment states the base fee on other vehicles would be no more than $2.00.

The current total estimated cost for phase one of the project is $675-million. Click here to see the full amendment.