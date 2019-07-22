Mobile minister retiring as longtime pastor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A well-known Mobile preacher is stepping down from the pulpit of his church after more than a half-century as a minister. Dr. Mack Morris announced in June his last service at Woodridge Baptist Church comes at the end of August. He’s been preaching since he was a teenager.

“The same Holy Spirit that spoke to me at 19-years-old and told me ‘your calling in life is to be a pastor’ it’s the same voice that said ‘now’s the time,”’ said Dr. Mack Morris. Morris says it’s up to others to say what his legacy is but a lot of people feel he’s worked hard to bring people to Christianity.

A special service was held just last year marking his 50 years as a minister. Morris says he plans to write, help other churches avoid the pitfalls that come with expansion projects and work as a transitional minister.

“I will be preaching somewhere, hopefully, every Sunday just not here,” said Morris. Despite being pastor here for 19 years and Mobile county for more than 30 years he says in time his name will be forgotten and he’s ok with that.

“It won’t matter, what we do is more important than what we are,” said Morris. While his name may fade he hopes the work done here won’t.