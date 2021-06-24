Mobile mayor proposes $5.1 million in new strategies to prevent and respond to gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Upon receiving updates last night from President Biden’s administration relating to acceptable uses for American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding, today Mayor Sandy Stimpson will adjust his proposed “People First” plan to allocate $5.1 million toward gun violence prevention and response.

“This new guidance allows us to expand our current emphasis on curbing gun violence across the City of Mobile through innovative technology, K-12 education and community-based policing strategies,” Stimpson said. “I am confident these programs, coupled with our recently formed Gun Intelligence Unit and existing crime prevention strategies will help reverse the growing trend of violent gun crimes in our community.”

Included in the new guidelines is the ability to use ARP funding to address gun violence in our community, which previously was not allowed. Stimpson’s changes direct funding for the use of technology such as ShotSpotter and crime prevention strategies known as Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED). Also included in the revised plan is increased funding for Community Violence Intervention Programs (CVIP).

“I applaud Mayor Stimpson for taking immediate advantage of the opportunity to redirect ARP funding toward our continued efforts to reduce gun violence through technology and education,” said Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste. “These additional resources will serve to enhance the Mobile Police Department’s ability to reduce violent crime through the use of cutting-edge technology and data-driven intelligence.”

Stimpson will present his revised “People First” plan to the City Council for their consideration and discussion at the next finance committee meeting scheduled for 8am on June 29th.

“In addition to these initial allocations, I am looking forward to discussing other best practices related to reducing gun violence in our city and across the state as we host a summit on the subject with mayors from the ten largest cities in the state next week,” Stimpson said. “Depending on the outcomes from that meeting, further recommendations could be made prior to the finance committee meeting.”