Mobile mayor: City looking into purchasing body cams for all Mobile police officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the city is looking into purchasing body cameras for all police officers, not just traffic and patrol officers.

The announcement comes after a second officer-involved shooting in two weeks in the city of Mobile. 18-year-old Trey Webster was shot and killed while Mobile police were executing a warrant at a home on Lakeview Drive Thursday. Police say Webster opened fire as SWAT entered the home, injuring his mother in the process.

On Jan. 26, 37-year-old Edward Bittner was shot and killed by a Mobile police officer when he fled on foot during a traffic stop in Tillmans Corner. Bittner had felony warrants for robbery and multiple breaking and entering vehicles.

Trey Webster

Edward Bittner

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said the SWAT officers who entered the Lakeview Drive home Thursday were not wearing body cameras.

“The entire bodycam issue has been one of great controversy and conversation,” Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said.

Barber said currently SWAT teams and specialized units are not issued body cams, but the city is working to add funding for additional body cams into next year’s budget.

Stimpson released the following statement Thursday night: