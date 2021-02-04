Mobile mayor: City looking into purchasing body cams for all Mobile police officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the city is looking into purchasing body cameras for all police officers, not just traffic and patrol officers.
The announcement comes after a second officer-involved shooting in two weeks in the city of Mobile. 18-year-old Trey Webster was shot and killed while Mobile police were executing a warrant at a home on Lakeview Drive Thursday. Police say Webster opened fire as SWAT entered the home, injuring his mother in the process.
On Jan. 26, 37-year-old Edward Bittner was shot and killed by a Mobile police officer when he fled on foot during a traffic stop in Tillmans Corner. Bittner had felony warrants for robbery and multiple breaking and entering vehicles.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said the SWAT officers who entered the Lakeview Drive home Thursday were not wearing body cameras.
“The entire bodycam issue has been one of great controversy and conversation,” Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said.
Barber said currently SWAT teams and specialized units are not issued body cams, but the city is working to add funding for additional body cams into next year’s budget.
Stimpson released the following statement Thursday night:
Over the summer, my administration began working with the Mobile Police Department to review and release to the public the policies and procedures our men and women in uniform follow. As our conversations continued, we realized it would benefit the public and our police officers to expand the number of MPD personnel required to wear body cameras while they’re on duty.Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Since our City first began the use of body cameras a few years ago, the focus has been on personnel who routinely interact with the public like traffic and patrol officers. While we initially looked at expanding the program to include supervising officers, we’ve since begun evaluating the logistics of purchasing body cameras for all of our sworn officers regardless of their rank or the unit they work with at MPD.
Obviously, there will need to be exceptions for certain situations like conducting investigations or interacting with confidential sources, but our plan going forward is to make sure every officer who interacts with the general public is outfitted with a body camera. This will be an investment, but I believe it is one that will provide greater transparency while helping to better protect our officers and citizens.
Having body cameras available protects good officers from frivolous or unfounded complaints, but it also helps identify when mistakes or misconduct do occur. We are currently evaluating ways to fund the purchase of additional body cameras for our officers within the MPD’s current budget, and we’ll be providing information as we continue to work toward this goal moving forward.