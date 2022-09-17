MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the appointments of four “key positions within the leadership team” for the City of Mobile in a Facebook post including director of animal services, director of community affairs, director of public services and director of the office of strategic initiatives.

“These new appointments will each lead teams that do critical work for the City of Mobile,” said Stimpson. “I am happy to see two new faces joining our staff and two familiar ones stepping up to take on new responsibilities.”

Appointments

Name Position Robert Bryant Director of Animal Services Keysha Brown Director of Community Affairs Marc Vassallo Director of Public Services (Fleet Management, Sanitation, Urban Forestry, Public Services Maintenance & Administration) Jayson D’Alessandro Director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives Breakdown of newly appointment positions with corresponding leadership team members.

Robert Bryant

Robert Bryant, Director of Animal Services (via cityofmobile.org)

Bryant is one of two new faces within the leadership team spending “more than a decade with the Montgomery Humane Society,” most recently in the Chief Humane Officer role. Stimpson said “Robert [Bryant] has extensive knowledge of the investigation and prosecution of animal cruelty cases.”

Bryant joins the Animal Services Department “during a time of continued transformation and growth.”

“His leadership will help us continue building community partnerships, establishing new programs and expanding public education,” said Stimpson.”

Keysha Brown

Kesha Brown, Director of Community Affairs (via cityofmobile.org)

Keysha Brown is one of two city officials who is advancing in the ranks. Since last fall, Brown has worked with the City of Mobile administration as a liaison to the Mobile City Council. In addition to continued to serve in this role, Brown will also head the newly created Department of Community Affairs. Browns spent “years” in Texas working in global operations and also serves as executive director for a nonprofit that served homeless youth, according to Stimpson.

Brown worked with the Mobile Port Authority as the Property Coordinator and Disadvantaged Business Liaison Officer.

“Her [Brown’s] diverse experience and strong ties to the community make Keysha a great asset to the City of Mobile,” said Stimpson.

Marc Vassallo

Marc Vassallo, Director of Public Services (via cityofmobile.org)

Marc Vassallo is the second new face within the leadership team and will oversee fleet management, sanitation, urban forestry, public services management, and administration within his new role as Director of Public Services.

“These teams manage and maintain essential services for our residents, and Marc [Vassallo] has brought experience from his time in the military that I believe will elevate their work,” said Stimpson.

Vassallo managed airmen, a massive budget, and assets as the U.S. Air Force’s Deputy Commander for Maintenance. Vassallo spent the last 32 years in the Air Force before retiring and coming to Mobile.

Jayson D’Alessandro

Jayson D’Alessandro, Director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives (via cityofmobile.org)

Jayson D’Alessandro, likewise to Brown, has been with the leadership team of Mobile before the appointment. D’Alessandro will serve as the Director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives after “nearly seven years of transitioning his skill set from products to services, and the team into an official city department,” according to Stimpson.

D’Alessandro is an Auburn University Graduate, who started his career with a retail solutions agency in New York and San Diego. In 2015, D’Alessandro served as the Senior Design position with the Bloomberg Innovation Team and the City of Mobile to “develop innovative city-wide solutions using design thinking and human-centered design methodologies.”

For more information on each of the departments, visit the ‘departments’ tab on the City of Mobile website.