Mobile mayor, police chief talk about upcoming changes with Safer At Home Order

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is slowly reopening the state. On Thursday evening at 5 p.m., the “stay-at-home” order will expire and be replaced with a “safer at home” order. Beaches will be back open, retail business returns and some elective medical procedures are back on the table; however, you still won’t be able to dine inside your favorite restaurants, entertainment venues and athletic facilities are still shut, and you won’t be able to get your hair cut.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Mobile mayor and police chief told News 5 how they plan to adapt to the new normal. Chief Lawrence Battiste told News 5 he hopes people will follow the rules, but if not his officers are ready to take action.

Chief Battiste said, “If we have it in our tool belt and we have to use a citation and even an arrest, if we have to use it, we will use it.”

Chief Lawrence Battiste said his officers are ready to respond if people do not comply with Gov. Kay Ivey’s safer at home order beginning on Thursday evening. He said, “The businesses are trying to do their part in making sure they mark off the six feet space, but many times people ignore it, and so again, people have to be cognizant that they have a responsibility in this process as well.”

Mayor Sandy Stimpson spoke along the same lines in his press conference on Tuesday afternoon, encouraging Mobilians to self police. The mayor said, “We really don’t have enough law enforcement officers to go check on everybody to make sure that they are doing the things that are outlined in the order.”

Safer at home order from Office of the Governor

At the same press conference, Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold said he thinks the new order is appropriate. He said, “We’re relatively flat. We have a slight downward number of actual new cases from where we were at a high point, but we’re still getting a significant number of cases every single day.”

SEE THE FULL ORDER HERE.

