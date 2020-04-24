Mobile man writes song during COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Non Essential’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sitting in front of his living room window, Matthew Coleman strums a guitar, performing a song he wrote about being stir-crazy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When quarantine first hit, I was looking on the bright side, thinking about how much I could get done. Hence the first line in the song, ‘I ran out of things to fix last Wednesday’, but the longer this goes on..the harder it is to find things to do. Personally, when I’m sitting at home with nothing to do, I can get kinda depressed,” Coleman said.

The 21-year-old, recently out of college, was just starting a career working on movies as a production assistant. “But, the virus kinda stopped that in its tracks.”

The song compares the COVID-19 quarantine to driving through a tunnel, low on gas. The narrator hopes it ends before he gets stuck in a place with no drive and ambition.

“The message I’d want to send with the song is just reminding people that we’re in this together, and we’ve got to look out for each other. Be on the lookout for your friends/family who might be showing signs of depression.”

LATEST STORIES