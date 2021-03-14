Mobile man wins Grammy for Best Gospel Performance/Song

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was among the winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards Sunday.

Songwriter and producer Rogest Carstraphen Junior, known as Rosco, took home a Grammy for his work as co-producer on Jonathan McReynolds “Movin’ On,” which won Best Gospel Performance/Song.







WKRG News 5 reached out to Carstraphen, and he says, “I’m so excited about my first Grammy! My creativity and energy is at an all-time high! I’m so grateful to God for blessing me with my first Grammy. Many more to come.”