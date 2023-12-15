MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a meth trafficking charge and gun charge, according to the Department of Justice.

On. Nov. 8, 2021, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a motel room where Eugene Darnell Cornner was staying and found Cornner lying in a bed, according to a news release.

During the search, deputies reportedly found $10,960 in cash on the bed, a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a brown Louis Vuitton bag with 45 grams of fentanyl, 183 grams of methamphetamine and two nasal spray applicators containing 4mg of Narcan.

On Jan. 20, 2023, Cornner was stopped in Tillman’s Corner by Mobile Police for a window tint violation. 176 grams of methamphetamine and $2,091 in cash were reportedly found during that stop.

In February, MCSO made a controlled buy of drugs from Cornner before executing a search warrant at a trailer where Cornner was living in Theodore. Officers recovered 500 grams of methamphetamine from Cornner’s bedroom and a small amount of marijuana and fentanyl.

Cornner pled guilty to methamphetamine trafficking and possession of a firearm.

