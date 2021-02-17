Mobile man sentenced for defrauding company by using ‘alter-ego’ PayPal accounts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 33 months in prison Wednesday for defrauding his employer of almost three-quarters of a million dollars by using fake email addresses and “alter-ego” PayPal accounts.

United States Attorney Richard Moore says Alexander Fleming stole $715,000 from G.C. Specialties, Inc., when he worked as a project manager there from April 2014 to February 2020. According to court documents, Fleming created fake email accounts in the names of company vendors and PayPal accounts that he controlled using multiple alter egos, aliases including Raymond Miller, Dustin Yeager and John Edge. Fleming used his G.C. Specialties, Inc. American Express Platinum Delta Sky Miles Business Credit Card to pay the false invoices and cause those payments to be deposited into the fake PayPal accounts.

About $97,586 of the money stolen from G.C. Specialties Inc. could be traced back to Fleming’s home in Theodore for mortgage payments, improvements and other home costs.

The federal wire charge stems from an $8,600.04 transmission from Mobile to Greensboro, N.C., in August 2018, when he used G.C. Specialties, Inc.’s American Express credit card to pay a fraudulent invoice.

Fleming’s attorney sought a sentence of no more than six months in prison, split with an additional three months of house arrest, due to mental health problems. The attorney said Fleming’s mental health problems played a role in the fraud scheme and his actions were far outside of his behavior.

The penalty for federal wire fraud is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Fleming pleaded guilty, and the U.S. District Court for southern Alabama ultimately sentenced him to 33 months in prison, ordered him to pay $715,528 in restitution, and also ordered a mental health evaluation.