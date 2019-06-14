Mobile man killed in crash on McFarland Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Mobile died in a crash on McFarland Road on Thursday.

Alabama State Troopers say 20-year-old Christopher Brian Encalada was a passenger in a truck that crashed on McFarland near Dawes Road.

Investigators say the truck left the road, hit a utility pole and overturned, injuring Encalada and the driver.

Encalada was pronounced dead at a hospital. The 16-year-old driver’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, troopers said.

Troopers say Encalada was not wearing a seat belt.