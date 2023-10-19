MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury has found a local man, Calvin Law, guilty of two counts of first-degree sodomy of a child, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, who was younger than 12 years old, reported Law’s abuse to authorities in 2019.

The original indictments state that Law engaged in deviant sexual intercourse with the victim, who was less than 12 years of age, on two counts.

“Cases that involve any level of harm to a child are reprehensible,” Keith Blackwood, Mobile

County District Attorney, said. “We will do everything the law allows us to do to ensure those who commit such outrageous crimes against children are held accountable.”

The Mobile County DA Office’s Child Victim Prosecution Team and the Child Advocacy Center worked on this case.

Assistant District Attorney Theresa Harris and Trial Coordinator Jillian Williams represented the state.

Law will be sentenced on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.