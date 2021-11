MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile will host the inaugural Bridge Builder Classic on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama’s Mitchell Center.

The exhibition game, created to enhance exposure for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and highlight the roles that HBCUs play in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders, will serve as the “ultimate HBCU basketball experience” in the city of Mobile, a press release about the event states.