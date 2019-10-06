Mobile man dies in crash in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-vehicle crash has resulted in the death of a Mobile man. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, Alabama state troopers were called to investigate a crash at the intersection of Bellingrath and Laurendine/Half Mile Road. Shaquatta Edgar Bush, 34, of Jackson, Alabama, was traveling eastbound on Laurendine/Half Mile Road in a 2015 Nissan Frontier and struck a 2004 Ford Victoria driven by Bruce Thompson, 80, of Mobile who was traveling northbound on Bellingrath Road. Thompson died at University Hospital as a result of his injuries. Bush and her passenger, Lawrence Wilson of Irvington, were transported to Providence Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is available as ALEA troopers continue to investigate.