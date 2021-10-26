Mobile man convicted in Louisiana on child porn charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A federal jury in Louisiana has convicted a Mobile man of coercing a girl under the age of 12 to send him sexually explicit photos of herself to create child pornography.

William Malone

Federal prosecutors say in a news release that 45-year-old William Malone was convicted Tuesday in Lafayette on seven charges, including five of producing child pornography. The statement says the investigation began after the girl told her mother that Malone had been sexually abusing her.

Prosecutors say Malone was captain of a vessel that sailed out of Abbeville, Louisiana, and the images were on his phone and laptop, found in a search of that vessel.

Malone faces a sentence of up to 160 years plus life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.