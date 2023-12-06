MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A jury has convicted a local man for first-degree assault, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 23, 2021, Joseph Dominic Previto visited the home where his ex-girlfriend was staying.

The disabled woman came outside to confront Previto, and he struck her with his car, causing serious physical injuries to the victim, according to the DA’s news release.

Assistant District Attorneys Katherine Wick and Coy Morgan represented the state in this case.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 6, 2024.