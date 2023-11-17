MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local man accused of trafficking fentanyl is now behind bars, according to the Mobile Police Department.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, at around 9:45 a.m., officers at Interstate I-10 and Dauphin Island Parkway observed a reckless driver, according to an MPD news release.

The officer activated lights and sirens, and the driver, Tarrick Tramaine Richardson, 44, reportedly refused to stop.

The pursuit ended at the 1000 block of Cottrell Street when the driver stopped, according to police.

While checking the vehicle, officers reportedly discovered numerous drugs and arrested Richardson.

He’s charged with trafficking fentanyl, possessing and distributing a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession, and attempting to elude.

