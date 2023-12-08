MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has arrested the second person allegedly involved with the murder of Charles E. Jackson Jr., a 2014 homicide cold case.

Billie Joe Turner, 46, of Mobile, has been indicted for murder, according to DA Keith Blackwood.

In September, the DA executed an arrest warrant on Bridgette Mathews in relation to the murder of 33-year-old Charles ‘Bubba’ Jackson. Blackwood said a vehicle driven by Mathews had run over Jackson. She is being charged with murder.

Billie Joe Turner (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Blackwood said Mathews’ arrest would be the first of many tied to the case.

“The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office believes that Billie Joe Turner did intentionally cause the death of Charles E. Jackson Jr., in May of 2014 in the West Mobile area alongside Bridgette Mathews….,” a news release from the DA’s office said.

Jackson, whose body hasn’t been found, had been missing since May 23, 2014. His last communication with anyone was when he texted out the word “Help.”

“This arrest gets us one step closer to a complete picture of what happened to Mr. Jackson on that fateful day,” Blackwood said.

“We stand ready to prosecute when a trial date is set.”