Mobile man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting boy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy.

The assault allegedly happened Wednesday, Dec. 15. Police were called to the Jet Gas Station at 1415 Dauphin Island Parkway at about 5:30 p.m. for a report of a sexual assault. Detectives determined a man sexually assaulted the 13-year-old at a residence on Neshota Drive.

53-year-old Myron Turner was arrested and charged with sodomy first and second degree and sexual abuse first and second degree.

Detectives say this is an isolated incident. He is currently in Mobile Metro Jail.