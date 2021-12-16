Mobile man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting boy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mobile man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting boy

Mobile man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting boy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy.

The assault allegedly happened Wednesday, Dec. 15. Police were called to the Jet Gas Station at 1415 Dauphin Island Parkway at about 5:30 p.m. for a report of a sexual assault. Detectives determined a man sexually assaulted the 13-year-old at a residence on Neshota Drive.

53-year-old Myron Turner was arrested and charged with sodomy first and second degree and sexual abuse first and second degree.

Detectives say this is an isolated incident. He is currently in Mobile Metro Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories