Mobile man accused of raping teen girls

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man faces two rape charges after Mobile Police investigate reports from two teen girls.



Jamarcus Dickerson, 21, was booked into Metro Jail today while being out on bond for another rape.

The victims are 13 and 14. Both victims say Dickerson threatened to hurt their family members if they told anyone.

Dickerson’s previous arrest occurred in May. Mobile Police say an officer caught him having sexual relations in a parking lot with a 14-year-old.

There could be additional charges at the conclusion of the investigation.