MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A federal jury has convicted a Mobile County man of drug trafficking and possessing an illegally modified machine gun to participate in drug crimes, according to the United States Attorneys’ Office.

Last week, a jury found Hassan D. Jones, 25, guilty of drug conspiracy, possessing bulk marijuana with intent to distribute, possessing an illegally modified machine gun related to drug-trafficking crimes, illegal possession of firearms as an eight-time convicted felon, and illegal possession of an unregistered machine gun, according to a news release from the USAO’s Southern District of Alabama.

Jones and other people distributed bulk marijuana in the Mobile area and beyond from March 2021 to February 2023, according to evidence the prosecution presented during the three-day trial.

In May 2021, Louisiana sheriff’s deputies arrested Jones and two co-conspirators during a traffic stop as they reportedly returned to Mobile from a drug pickup in Houston, Texas. Lawmen said they found a loaded Glock pistol with an extended magazine, marijuana, promethazine syrup, and over $5,000 in cash in the car.

In February 2023, the Mobile Police Department’s narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at Jones’s Eight Mile apartment and reportedly seized 4 pounds of bulk marijuana, two loaded Glock pistols with extended magazines, and two of Jones’s cell phones.

One pistol had an illegal device that converts a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic machine gun. A DNA expert testified that Jones’s DNA was found on the seized Glock pistols, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said Jones’s phones and social media accounts had videos, photos, and messages related to his drug dealing and illegal possession of firearms, including modified machine guns, according to the USAO.

Jones — who is scheduled for sentencing in March 2024 — faces a mandatory 30-year prison term for possessing a machine gun to further his drug-trafficking crimes. This sentence is consecutive to any other he receives.

He also could be sentenced up to 15 years for being a felon in possession of firearms, up to 10 years for illegally possessing an unregistered machine gun, and up to five years for each drug conviction.

U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced the verdict.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mobile Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the St. Tammany Parish Louisiana Sheriff’s Office collaborated on the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Justin Roller and Jessica Terrill are prosecuting the case as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces.

