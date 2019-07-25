Mobile man accused of hitting woman and stealing purse

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Mobile Police arrested a man Thursday morning after a woman was allegedly robbed near Downtown Mobile.

19-year-old Santel Crumpton is charged with robbery, reckless endangerment, eluding arrest, and probation violation.

Around 2:17 am police arrived at the 500 block of Mohawk Street. A woman claims she was standing in the street when a car drove by. The victim shined a light at the car and the occupants got out.

The victim told police a man from that car hit her in the face, took her purse, and drove away.

Police say the woman was treated on the scene and is OK.

Police later located and arrested Crumpton for his involvement in the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.