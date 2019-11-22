Mobile International Festival, Saturday

The Mobile International Festival celebrates their 36th Anniversary Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10 AM until 4 PM at The Grounds (Mobile Fairgrounds).

This year’s Festival theme is “Celebrations”.

Don’t forget your passport as you will travel around the world …experience cultural exhibits, live entertainment and enjoy mouth-watering foods from over 30 countries!

Saturday will host special entertainment including the “Parade of Flags during the Opening Ceremony, Matsuriza Taiko Japanese Drummers, Mare Wakefield and Tuna de Derecho.

Discover the treasures from around the world. Explore and shop in different cultural exhibits for your souvenirs or to have the most unique Christmas gifts under the tree!

Tickets:

$12.00 Adults

$10.00 Seniors

$5.00 Student with valid ID

Children 12 and younger – FREE

Parking – FREE

Event Location: The Grounds located at 1035 Cody Rd. N. Mobile, AL 36608

*Bring extra money for the food booths and gifts!

More information visit [http://www.mobileinternationalfestival.org%2520]http://www.mobileinternationalfestival.org .

