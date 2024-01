MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is investigating a house fire today on Innsbruck Drive.

Neighbors say flames were shooting from the roof of the house just before noon as firefighters arrived.

People living inside the home were able to get out unharmed, News 5 has learned.

Witnesses say there was heavy smoke, fire and water damage to the house’s interior.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

