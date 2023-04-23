MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is giving new details on a homicide investigation. As the department continued investigating a homicide at a gas station on Overlook Road, they believe the shooting was an act of self defense.

The shooting at the Quick Stop Gas Station left Willie Thomas Jr., 19, dead on the evening of March 11. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says three men where inside the gas station that night.

An argument between the men took place, and one of the men started shooting from inside the store. The group ran to the parking lot, and one of the men fired his gun hitting Thomas. The two other men were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Prine says the investigation is far from over.

“The investigation ultimately will be turned over to a grand jury to determine whether or not the the individual that perpetrated the shooting indeed intended to kill Mr. Thomas or if indeed it was a self-defense claim,” said Prine.

There is not a clear timeline of exactly when this would go to court and be presented before the grand jury.