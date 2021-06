PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) More than 5,700 Gulf Power customers are without power after a tornado, heavy rain and wind gusts moved through Pensacola and Pace on Saturday morning.

Significant outages have been reported near the Pensacola International Airport, Gulf Beach Highway near Big Lagoon State Park and in Pace. Outages are also reported on E. 10 Mile Rd. and N. Blue Angel Parkway.