Mobile Fireworks extravaganza draws large crowd

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hunderds of Mobilians gathered at Cooper Riverside Park Sunday night to see the huge fireworks display and partake in the festivities prior.

Food, music, vendors and plenty of patriotism at this year’s Independance day celebration. Those in attendance, like Henry and Nancy Darnell, said they were just happy to be out again and able to celebrate with family and friends.

“Its very special, we’re glad to be out again. We got grandkids and everybody, it’s great place to be on the Fourth of July, and we come down every year to watch the fireworks,” Henry Darnell said. Henry’s wife Nancy agreed. “I don’t even know where to start. It’s just the fact that we can get out with other people and people watch and visit with others and watch the fireworks, and just being with our families.”

The City of Mobile spent $44,500 on today’s fun and the show, but they tell us because there was no show last year and other events being canceled, there was room in the budget to make this year’s show bigger than ever.

“It’s amazing after you know those of us who are in events everything gets shutdown and to be able to get out and see people enjoy themselves and it’s nice to see and appreciate that,” Mobile Parks and Recreation events manager Jonnie Nottingham said.

Watch the full fireworks show in the video above.