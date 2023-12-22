MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is investigating a Friday morning fire that erupted on Pages Lane.

The blaze broke out around 11:30 a.m., and News 5 was at the scene. A reporter noticed the inside and roof of the home were heavily damaged.

No one was believed to have been inside the home; neighbors said the home’s owner, an elderly woman, recently died.

Pages Lane is just north of Springhill Avenue in the Crichton community of Mobile.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.