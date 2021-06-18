Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to report of smoke coming from home on River Road near Dog River

UPDATE (12:25 p.m.) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says crews responded to a report of smoke coming from the eaves of a home on River Road. When crews arrived on scene, smoke was found coming from a dryer. No damage was reported.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department says a single-story home on River Road is on fire Thursday.

The fire happened around noon Friday on the corner of River Road and N Road.

MFRD says smoke is coming from the home and crews are on scene to put it out.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

