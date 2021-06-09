Mobile Fire-Rescue will install free smoke alarms for registered residents as part of Home Fire Campaign

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
smoke alarms_157329

Press release from Mobile-Fire Rescue

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department launches its Home Fire Campaign, designed to help reduce the number of fire-related injuries and fatalities in the home. In an effort to ensure that unnecessary tragedies don’t occur in our communities, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department will undergo a “Smoke Alarm Blitz,” installing free smoke alarms for registered Mobile residents. 

Smoke alarms are an essential part of home fire safety, providing early warnings in fire emergencies. They allow occupants to quickly escape dangerous structures, which greatly reduces the risk of fire-related injuries and fatalities. In coordination with the American Red Cross and Alabama Fire College, MFRD is able to offer smoke alarms and installation to all Mobilians AT NO COST. Citizens can register to have a free smoke alarm installed in their home by visiting www.cityofmobile.org/fire or by calling 251-208-7484. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories