Mobile Fire-Rescue will install free smoke alarms for registered residents as part of Home Fire Campaign

Press release from Mobile-Fire Rescue
MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department launches its Home Fire Campaign, designed to help reduce the number of fire-related injuries and fatalities in the home. In an effort to ensure that unnecessary tragedies don’t occur in our communities, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department will undergo a “Smoke Alarm Blitz,” installing free smoke alarms for registered Mobile residents.
Smoke alarms are an essential part of home fire safety, providing early warnings in fire emergencies. They allow occupants to quickly escape dangerous structures, which greatly reduces the risk of fire-related injuries and fatalities. In coordination with the American Red Cross and Alabama Fire College, MFRD is able to offer smoke alarms and installation to all Mobilians AT NO COST. Citizens can register to have a free smoke alarm installed in their home by visiting www.cityofmobile.org/fire or by calling 251-208-7484.