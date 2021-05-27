Mobile Fire-Rescue searching for man who set fires inside East I-65 Service Road Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire Rescue is asking for the public’s help to identify an arson suspect. 

At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a man walked through the Walmart on the East I-65 Service Road and used lighter fluid to start little fires in the store.  No injuries were reported. The store was evacuated by the managers, and the suspect left before police arrived. 

If anyone knows the identity of this man, call Mobile Fire Rescue at 251-208-7311. Police describe the man as wearing a blue shirt, wearing a mask and carrying a backpack. 

