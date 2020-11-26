Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to house fire on Thanksgiving Day, no injuries reported

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire on Thanksgiving Day.

Firefighters say the fire broke out at 7:12 a.m. on Pinehill Drive near Senator Street on Thursday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they say heavy smoke was coming from the home. First responders quickly put the fire out.

They say no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

