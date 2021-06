FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Now patrolling the streets of Fairhope in search of the unsuspecting for a chance encounter with, "We got ice-cold popsicles."

They call it "Pops with Cops". "We'll ride around when it's hot and we'll try to find people just surprise them with a popsicle and a smile," says officer Brian Millines.