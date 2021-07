MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a call for a fire at Texas Roadhouse on Airport Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Flames and smoke were visible from the roof when firefighters arrived just after 3:30 p.m. Mobile Fire-Rescue says a grease fire started in the kitchen, and it was ruled accidental.

WKRG News 5 viewer Devin Evans sent in video of flames coming from the roof of the building.