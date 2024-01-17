MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a home on Congress Street early Wednesday morning. The fire was so destructive you could see smoke from more than a mile away.

Crews from Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a house fire just before 7 this morning. It’s located on Congress Street near the intersection of Ann Street. When they got there they could see smoke and flames pouring out of the roof.

A spokesman for the MFRD says two people in the home at the time of the fire were able to get out. No one was hurt. An official says power was not running to the home.

They were able to get the fire under control in a matter of minutes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.