Mobile Fire-Rescue receives grant for new fireboat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue has received a $1.25 million grant to help fund the construction of a fireboat capable of firefighting and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense capabilities.

The funding comes from FEMA’s Port Security Grant program. The federal program provides funding to prevent, protect against, respond to, recover from and mitigate terrorism and other high-consequence disasters and emergencies in the nation’s transit systems, ports and along the country’s borders.

Mobile Fire-Rescue is currently in the planning phase, considering specifications for the new fireboat.