Mobile Fire-Rescue promoting Fire Prevention Week

MOBILE, Ala – (WKRG) The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”

This week is Fire Prevention Week and the MFRD issued a news release today offering kitchen safety tips citing cooking as the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries.

