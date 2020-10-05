Mobile Fire-Rescue promoting Fire Prevention Week

MOBILE, Ala – (WKRG) The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”
This week is Fire Prevention Week and the MFRD issued a news release today offering kitchen safety tips citing cooking as the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries.
LATEST STORIES
- FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Centers to close ahead of Tropical Storm Delta
- Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for virus
- Sisters team up to raise toddlers their late mother adopted before dying of COVID-19
- Road to Recovery: Gulf Shores returns to the field
- Thunder Beach organizers reapply for permit to hold motorcycle rally