Mobile Fire Capt. Keelan Howard retiring after 35 years of service

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) Capt. Keelan Howard announced on Thursday his retirement, following 35 years of dedicated service to MFRD and the citizens of Mobile.

The announcement was posted on MFRD Facebook page accompanied by celebratory comments from citizens congratulating and thanking Howard for his service.

