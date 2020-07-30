Mobile Fire Capt. Keelan Howard retiring after 35 years of service

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) Capt. Keelan Howard announced on Thursday his retirement, following 35 years of dedicated service to MFRD and the citizens of Mobile.
The announcement was posted on MFRD Facebook page accompanied by celebratory comments from citizens congratulating and thanking Howard for his service.
LATEST STORIES:
- New Foley project, logo to focus on revitalizing downtown
- Sunny and warm end to the work week, Isaias expected to become a hurricane
- Late ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera to make final TV appearance Friday
- Mobile Police release part of its policies and procedures
- Police: Man drops gun during family fight in Orange Beach, discharges round while retrieving it