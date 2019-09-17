Breaking News
Tuscaloosa police officer shot, condition unknown

Mobile doctor charged with illegally prescribing painkillers

News

Dr. Che Che Maltbia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile physician is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges that she illegally prescribed painkillers.

A grand jury indicted Chykeetra Maltbia for prescribing Oxycodone to at least two patients without a valid medical reason. The crime carries a possible penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Maltbia is officially charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Maltbia has an office near Hillcrest and Grelot Roads in Mobile. She’s been a physician since 2006 according to medical records. The indictment alleges the crimes occurred between March 2017 and December 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories