Mobile doctor charged with illegally prescribing painkillers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile physician is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges that she illegally prescribed painkillers.

A grand jury indicted Chykeetra Maltbia for prescribing Oxycodone to at least two patients without a valid medical reason. The crime carries a possible penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Maltbia is officially charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Maltbia has an office near Hillcrest and Grelot Roads in Mobile. She’s been a physician since 2006 according to medical records. The indictment alleges the crimes occurred between March 2017 and December 2018.