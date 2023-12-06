MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood says he’s ready to prosecute whoever killed Cailee Knight early Monday morning.

“It is horrifying and heartbreaking that a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed while she was asleep in her home,” Blackwood said in a news release Wednesday. “Our children must be protected. The sanctity of our homes must be protected.”

Anyone with information on the crime, he said, can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or submit anonymous tips by text (844-251-0644) or web (mobilepd.org/crimetip).

Cailee was asleep on the couch when at least two people drove by and shot multiple rounds into a home on the 1100 block of Rhett Drive with an AR-15 rifle, according to Mobile police. She died at the hospital.

The intended target was Cailee’s 16-year-old brother, according to Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said he believed the shooting was gang-related.

Cailee’s stepdad, who did not wish to be identified, told WKRG News 5, “It was a terrible morning for both [he] and Cailee’s mother.”

In a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Barber said this crime — which police responded to around 2 a.m. Monday — was senseless.

“It’s the fact that a 9-year-old girl was killed this morning sitting on her sofa,” Barber said. “By somebody with an AR-15 rifle. That shouldn’t happen in our community. Children should be safe in their homes.”

Prine has said he’s determined to solve the case.

“We can’t solve all these crimes; we cannot solve societal problems,” Prine said. “Now I am very confident that we will bring this 9-year-old baby justice. How many more children are we going to bury?

“We’re frustrated; I know our community is going to grieve. I can’t even imagine the mother of this child right now, right before the holidays.”