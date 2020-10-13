Mobile couple looking for help after damage from Hurricane Sally

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For one Mobile couple, Hurricane Sally was just another bad event in a tough year. They say financially, they may not recover from this storm.

Mary Buckley and her husband Tommy have had to face a few hurdles already in 2020. Mary Buckley said, “First of July, fell out of his truck and he broke his leg.”

The couple, already struggling to get by, then had to face a new challenge. Mary said, “He can’t really do much of nothing out here anymore, can’t cut grass, can’t do like he used to.”

With Tommy unable to help, Mary describes Hurricane Sally saying, “It’s just horrible.”

With a hole in their garage, and her husband not able to help, Mary said cleanup is difficult. She said, “Tree fell right on top of it just like it’s showing here. The next thing you know, you just hear winds and winds.”

She worries their already thinly stretched budget may not be able to handle repairs from the storm. Mary said, “We need help any way we can get it.”

CLICK HERE for a link to the Buckley’s GoFundMe page.

