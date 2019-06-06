Mobile County

VIDEO: Large waterspout over Mobile Bay near Fairhope

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 01:25 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 01:26 PM CDT

VIDEO: Large waterspout over Mobile Bay near Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- News 5 viewer sent us this incredible video of a large water spout over the Mobile Bay near Fairhope, Alabama on Thursday, June 6. 

Parts of Baldwin County were under a tornado warning but no damage has been reported.

 

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center