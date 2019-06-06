VIDEO: Large waterspout over Mobile Bay near Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- News 5 viewer sent us this incredible video of a large water spout over the Mobile Bay near Fairhope, Alabama on Thursday, June 6.
Parts of Baldwin County were under a tornado warning but no damage has been reported.
Trending Stories
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two dead in Highway 90 car crash in Robertsdale
- PREVIEW: Legends in Concert opens Friday at OWA
- "He was bleeding," teen talks about Fairhope shooting
- UPDATE: Man who ran into "alligator-infested swamp" has been found