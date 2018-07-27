Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- As the University of South Alabama awaits a financial decision from the City of Mobile and Mobile County on its proposed new stadium, there is precedent for other cities and counties in Alabama funding college football stadiums improvements.

In 1995, the Cities of Tuscaloosa and Northport, along with Tuscaloosa County, combined to donate $4.65 million for a 9,600 seat expansion of Bryant-Denny Stadium. That would be $7.8 million in 2018 dollars, adjusting for inflation.

The donation, however, came with a major caveat: that the University of Alabama would bring all its home games on campus by 2002. At the time, the Crimson Tide was playing up to three games a year in Birmingham at Legion Field. The Tide ended up playing its last game in Birmingham in the 2003 season.

Troy University also received municipal funding for its football stadium. In 1998, 5,500 seats were added to the then 12,000 seat Movie Gallery Veteran's Stadium, with a $3.5 donation from the City of Troy and then HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy.

None of the nine Division 1 stadiums built across the nation in the last decade, however, have received direct financial support from a municipality or county. A tax increment finance district was set up around Baylor University's new stadium in downtown Waco, Texas, allowing increased tax revenue collected in the area to go to the ballpark. Other stadiums were built primarily with private donations, student fees, school funds, and state money.

Alabama State, a FCS Division 1 team, built a new 26,500 seat stadium that opened in 2012, without financial support from the City of Montgomery or Montgomery County. At the same time, the City of Montgomery invested $10 million into a renovation of the municipally owned Crampton Bowl.

South Alabama has asked the City of Mobile and Mobile County to contribute $10 million each to its proposed $72 million, 25,000 seat, on-campus stadium. Mayor Sandy Stimpson has endorsed the plan. He wants to move the Senior and Dollar General Bowls to USA and then tear down 70-year-old Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Stimpson says the plan would save the city $20 million over the next two decades due to needed repairs at Ladd. Stimpson wants to replace the 40,000 seat Ladd with a 5,000 seat facility for high school football games.

The Mobile City Council meets Tuesday and could vote on the proposal.